Kazakh President to Pay Official Visit to Germany This Week

By Staff Report in International on 25 September 2023

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Germany on Sept. 28-29, reported the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a joint media briefing with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his visit to Astana in June. Photo credit: Akorda.

In Berlin, Tokayev will hold talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Tokayev will also take part in the meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.

The President is supposed to address the participants of the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum and hold a series of meetings with representatives of the German business community.


