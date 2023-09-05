Kazakh President Observes Military Exercises in Almaty Region

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is also the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces, visited the Batyl Toytarys (Bold Rebuff) 2023 military exercises at the Bereg training ground in Konayev, the administrative center of the Almaty Region, on Sept. 5, according to the Akorda press service.

Tokayev observed the exercises from a watchtower. Prior to the commencement of the maneuvers, Major Generals Bolat Zhurabayev and Almaz Dzhumakeyev briefed the President on the deployment of special operations forces and air assault troops in the defensive operation.

The exercises allowed state and military authorities to test their preparedness for defensive operations. Decisions made at all headquarters levels were fully executed by the troops. The event involved 8,000 military personnel and utilized 600 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

After the exercises concluded, Tokayev addressed the troops, praising their level of preparedness. He emphasized the importance of conducting such drills in the current complex geopolitical environment.

“Large-scale changes are taking place today in the global defense system. Modern methods and techniques of warfare, especially hybrid types, are becoming more widespread. Attacks may not only be military, but also informational, psychological, political, and economic. Therefore, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan must be ready for any challenges. This is the main requirement for a modern professional army. We have only one homeland – Kazakhstan. Ensuring the security and protection of our country, land and citizens is our common sacred duty,” he said.

Tokayev noted that the effectiveness of the Armed Forces depends on the combat skills and morale of its military personnel.

“The training of troops and the professionalism of commanders should meet the increased demands. Therefore, in the conditions of modern combat, subunits should be ready to act autonomously, in isolation from the main forces. Commanders and superiors must be resolute, show reasonable initiative, be creative in solving assigned tasks, embody an example of courage, perseverance and loyalty to the oath, and be an impeccable role model. The strength of the army is in its discipline. The role of commanders is paramount here. Maintaining high training standards, cohesion, and strict order is essential for the Armed Forces. Every soldier should master their assigned weapons and equipment, use them proficiently in combat, and display determination and courage,” Tokayev said.

The joint combat training exercises were also conducted at training grounds in the Almaty, Karagandy, North Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.