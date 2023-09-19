Kazakh President Meets Rio Tinto CEO to Discuss Investment and Mining Expansion

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm on Sept. 18 to discuss joint investment ventures and the expansion of Rio Tinto’s operations in Kazakhstan during his visit to New York, Akorda press service reported.

Stausholm revealed the company’s intentions to broaden its operations in the country. Specifically, he provided insights into the progress of copper exploration initiatives in the Kostanai and Karagandy regions.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s vast mineral and raw material reserves in the context of modern high-tech industries. He highlighted that the country is increasing its efforts in geological exploration, integrating best international practices to facilitate significant geological discoveries.

Rio Tinto, with an astounding $99 billion market capitalization, is a British-Australian multinational company, the world’s second-largest behind Australian BHP. The company’s diverse portfolio includes assets located in Australia (35%), Canada (34%), Europe (13%), and the United States (11%). Its business interests span a wide array of sectors, including iron ore, aluminum, copper, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals.

President Tokayev, who arrived on a working visit in New York on Sept. 17, has met with top business executives of major American companies to explore prospects for cooperation. He is also expected to address the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.