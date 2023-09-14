Kazakh President Explores Prospects with Foreign Businesses

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with business leaders of China and Qatar to discuss prospects for partnership on Sept. 13, a day after he met with Kazakhstan’s business leaders, reported the Akorda press service.

At a meeting with Ramez Al-Khayyat and Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the founders of Qatar’s Power International Holding, the President underscored that the company could foster economic relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, the country’s strategic partner in the Middle East.

The parties discussed energy and geological exploration cooperation, touching on prospects for partnership in agriculture, development projects, and healthcare.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan takes comprehensive measures to develop the economy and creates all conditions to attract foreign direct investment.

During the meeting with China’s LY iTech Chairwoman Fang Qin Zeng and HGTECH Co. Chairman Ma Xinqiang, Tokayev said that China is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan, particularly in the global Belt and Road Initiative.

Tokayev was briefed on the activities of China’s largest high-tech companies producing components for consumer electronics, cars, and smartphones, specializing in innovative technologies.

The parties considered the prospects for implementing investment projects and establishing stable supplies of rare metals from Kazakhstan to produce components and laser equipment.

The discussion also included the issues of strengthening Kazakhstan’s innovative potential.