Kazakh President Congratulates Freestyle World Champion, First for Country

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rizabek Aitmukhan, the Kazakh freestyle wrestler, for clinching the gold medal at the World Championship in Belgrade, reported the Akorda press service on its Telegram channel on Sept.19.

“Aitmukhan became the first Kazakh world champion in freestyle wrestling. This is a historic achievement. I am confident his remarkable victory will contribute to popularizing sports among the younger generation,” stated Tokayev.

Aitmukhan secured the world title in the 92-kilogram weight category by defeating Osman Nurmagomedov from Azerbaijan in the final match.

Another Kazakh freestyle wrestler, Azamat Dauletbekov, earned a bronze medal at the World Championship. He emerged victorious in the match for third place in the 86-kilogram weight category against Magomed Sharipov from Bahrain.

The Wrestling World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia, took place on Sept. 16-24, offering participants the opportunity to secure 90 quotas for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.