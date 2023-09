ASTANA – FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, will launch flights on the Almaty-Delhi route from Sept. 24, reported the airline’s press service.

Direct flights from Almaty to Delhi will be operated three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft.

Starting from Oct. 29, the airline will perform flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Ticket prices start from 18,000 tenge ($37.77). Notably, Kazakh citizens need a visa to travel to India.