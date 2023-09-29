Kazakh, German Presidents Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 29 September 2023

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed to enhance joint efforts to deepen multifaceted cooperation. The meeting took place on Sept. 29 in Berlin, reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo credit: Akorda.

The presidents assessed the progress in implementing the agreements reached during Steinmeier’s visit to Kazakhstan in June. They discussed joint work in energy, transit and logistics, critical raw materials, renewable energy, agriculture and digitalization.

The sides also discussed strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and contacts between the scientific and educational organizations of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left a note in the book of honored guests at the Bellevue Palace. Photo credit: Akorda.

Tokayev left a note in the Book of Honorable Guests at the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German President.


