Kazakh, German Presidents Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed to enhance joint efforts to deepen multifaceted cooperation. The meeting took place on Sept. 29 in Berlin, reported the Akorda press service.

The presidents assessed the progress in implementing the agreements reached during Steinmeier’s visit to Kazakhstan in June. They discussed joint work in energy, transit and logistics, critical raw materials, renewable energy, agriculture and digitalization.

The sides also discussed strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and contacts between the scientific and educational organizations of the two countries.

Tokayev left a note in the Book of Honorable Guests at the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German President.