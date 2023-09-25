Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends OTS Council of Foreign Ministers, Holds Meetings in New York

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Sept. 23 on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, reported the ministry’s press service.

The discussions addressed joint efforts to strengthen cooperation within the organization and preparation for the 10th OTS Summit scheduled for November in Astana.

Nurtleu called on member states to participate in the upcoming summit, the second Turkic Universiade this year, and the Nomad Games scheduled for 2024 in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh diplomat held talks with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, discussing bilateral cooperation and interaction within multilateral and regional structures, including the UN, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

To enhance bilateral relations, the ministers signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic, service, or official passports from visa restrictions.

Nurtleu also held talks with the Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde, discussing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Nurtleu emphasized the growing importance of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with African countries. He confirmed his readiness to develop Kazakh-Seychelles cooperation.

As a result of the talks, the ministers signed an agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of all types of passports for up to 30 calendar days every six months.

Тhis аgreement is set to become effective 30 days after receipt of the parties’ final written notification via diplomatic channels, confirming the conclusion of the internal procedures required for its implementation.

During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dačić, the counterparts discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, highlighting the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation.

“Serbia is an important partner in the Balkan region for us, and we are ready to intensify contacts in areas of mutual interest. The upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian intergovernmental commission in Belgrade in December this year will contribute to identifying new cooperation areas,” said Nurtleu.

The Serbian minister confirmed Belgrade’s intention to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan and develop existing potential for joint projects.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to exchange visits soon.