Kazakh Energy Minister Outlines Key Areas of Cooperation with IAEA

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev spoke out priority areas of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the 67th IAEA General Conference on Sept. 25-29 in Vienna, Austria, reported the ministry’s press service.

Satkaliyev emphasized that with the support of the IAEA, Kazakhstan has successfully established the production of radiopharmaceuticals and provided training for nuclear industry personnel.

The IAEA also conducts missions to provide expert assistance to Kazakhstan in formulating plans to construct nuclear power plants. One of these missions was held this March to assess the readiness of the country’s nuclear energy infrastructure to decide on building a nuclear power plant.

The final decision will be determined through a referendum initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address. The date will be set later.

Satkaliyev recalled that Kazakhstan’s partnership with the IAEA operates within the technical cooperation program, whose national and regional projects have significantly contributed to resolving nuclear and radiation safety issues and radioecological problems and have given a powerful impetus to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

On the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, the minister met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Vice Chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority Liu Jing, U.S. Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, and Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy Massimo Garribba.

The IAEA General Conference is a unique platform for discussing strategic issues in the nuclear field, attended annually by thousands of representatives from the IAEA 177 member states. Kazakhstan has been a member of the IAEA since 1994.