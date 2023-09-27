Kazakh Boxer Nazym Kyzaibay Triumphantly Kicks Off Asian Games in Hangzhou

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s boxer Nazym Kyzaibay secured an impressive victory, leaving her opponent, Susma Tamang from Nepal, in a standing knockdown at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 27, Sports.kz reported.

This victory was the second in a row for the Kazakhstan women’s team at this Asian Games and the fourth for Kazakhstan’s boxing representatives.

In the highly anticipated 1/8 finals of the weight category up to 50 kg, Kyzaibay displayed exceptional skills, combining precise punches with superior footwork, earning her a victory with a score of 5:0.

Kazakhstan’s team has certainly set a high standard in the early stages of the 2023 Asian Games, with the Kazakh women’s national skeet shooting team winning the gold medal earlier today. The country so far has 11 medals (one gold, two silver, and eight bronze).