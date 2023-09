ASTANA – India’s largest low-cost airline, IndiGo, launched direct flights to Kazakhstan on the Delhi-Almaty route on Sept. 24, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The airline will operate flights three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays utilizing the А-320 and А-321 aircraft.

The average commercial load on the first Delhi-Almaty flight was 69%.