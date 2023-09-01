Exciting Events to Kick Off September in Astana

ASTANA — As the calendar flips to September, Astana is buzzing with a wide array of events set to dazzle residents and visitors alike. Whether you’re a culture vulture, a music aficionado, a sports enthusiast, or simply looking to soak in the city’s vibrant atmosphere, there’s an event that fits the bill.

“Nomad: Black & White” art exhibition on Sept. 2-3

The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan will host “Nomad: Black & White,” a solo exhibition by prominent Kazakh graphic artist Batukhan Baymen. Known for his cutting-edge linocut techniques and contributions to the local art scene, the exhibition will feature 78 of his works, both new and retrospective.

Video credit: The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Venue: The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik. Tickets are available here.

Gala Concert Opening on Sept. 2

On September 2, Astana is set to host a remarkable musical event: a Gala Concert to commemorate the inauguration of Kazakhconcert’s 63rd concert season. Named in honor of the legendary Kazakh soprano Roza Baglanova, this gala is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event will feature renowned Kazakh artists who have made significant contributions to global culture.

The concert will showcase a diverse array of artistic talents, including ensembles and soloists from Kazakhconcert, performances by the captivating Astana Musical Theater, and music from the state trio Forte Trio and the ethno-folklore ensemble Turan, among others. The opening of this new season promises to leave a lasting impression with its eclectic range of genres and vibrant musical performances.

Venue: The Central Concert Hall Qazaqstan; 10/1, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Tennis Open Air Festival on Sept. 2

Sports enthusiasts and tennis fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming Tennis Open Air Festival, which celebrates Knowledge Day. Whether you’re an experienced player or simply enjoy watching the game, the festival promises a lively atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.

Open-air courts will welcome players of all levels, and professional coaches will be on hand to offer tips and guidance. The event will also feature an array of fun activities, including relays and giveaways. Don’t forget to bring your athletic shoes to fully participate in the festivities.

Venue: National Tennis Center; 4/2, Turan Ave. Entry is free.

“The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years” play on Sept. 2

The Azerbaijan Mambetov State Drama and Comedy Theater will premiere “The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years,” a play that celebrates Azerbaijan Mambetov’s 90th birthday. Inspired by Chinghiz Aitmatov’s novel of the same name, the play explores the interconnected fates of its characters, including railman Burranyi Yedigei, set against various historical backdrops. The narrative unfolds over a single day, focusing on Yedigei’s efforts to bury his late friend Kazangap in the cemetery known as Ana-Beiit, or “Mother’s Grave.”

For theater enthusiasts, “The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years” promises a compelling and engaging performance. The play takes a deep dive into the intricacies of human emotions and relationships, offering audiences an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Venue: Azerbaijan Mambetov State Drama and Comedy Theater (Nomad City Hall); 55/2 (B2.3), Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Bridge of Times Concert on Sept. 3

Music enthusiasts are invited to the “Bridge of Times” Concert, an event where melodies spanning various eras and genres will come together. As part of the Gala Opening series, the ethno-folklore ensemble TURAN will introduce a unique project titled “Bridge of Times,” a fusion of classical and folk music.

The evening’s program is set to feature original performances by some of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated artists. Honored Person of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova and renowned tenor Medet Chotabaev, also an Honored Person of Kazakhstan, will grace the stage of Kazakhconcert. They will be joined by Aigerim Altynbek, an opera singer and graduate of the Conservatory named after Arrigo Boito in Italy, among other talented performers.

Venue: The Central Concert Hall Qazaqstan; 10/1, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Astana Marathon 2023 on Sept. 3

Fitness enthusiasts and runners are invited to participate in the annual Astana Marathon 2023. Whether you’re an experienced marathoner or a first-time racer, this event provides an opportunity to embrace a healthy lifestyle while enjoying Astana’s scenic routes. The marathon offers distances of 42.2 kilometers for participants aged 18 and older, and a 10-kilometer run for those aged 16 and up.

Over the years, the Astana Marathon has drawn participants not only from Kazakhstan but also from various countries, including the UK, USA, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and more. Don’t miss this chance to take part.

To register, visit the marathon’s official website.

Venue: Independence Square.