Energy Week Central Asia and Mongolia 2023 to Advance Clean Energy Transition

ASTANA – The Energy Week Central Asia and Mongolia 2023 to take place in Astana on Sept. 19-20 will focus on advancing clean and renewable energy initiatives in the regions, reported the conference’s press office.

Transforming into a clean energy hub

The conference highlights the region’s significant potential in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, and its cooperation with international companies to transform Central Asia into a clean energy hub.

“To achieve this, fostering a robust policy framework that encourages private and foreign investments is paramount,” reads the press statement.

Attracting investments

To encourage renewable energy adoption, transparent regulations, public-private partnerships, and financial incentives such as tax breaks or subsidies are essential for attracting the private sector investments.

Attracting domestic and foreign investment is a key step toward achieving sustainable development and energy security in the region, as Central Asian countries look to diversify their energy sources and reduce their carbon footprint.

Solar and wind energy

The conference will feature detailed discussion on solar photovoltaic technologies to establish grid-connected solar farms, distributed solar installations, and off-grid systems to power remote areas.

With decreasing costs of solar panels and improving efficiency, solar energy can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy security, and create job opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Wind energy developments in Central Asia and Mongolia present a valuable opportunity to diversify their energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen potential

As Central Asian countries are strategically positioned to become major green hydrogen exporters, the region’s green hydrogen potential is highlighted as a key driver of a low-carbon economy.

“Abundant solar and wind resources offer a unique advantage in producing green hydrogen through electrolysis, a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity,” reads the statement.

The conference stresses that transitioning towards a greener energy mix, including hydropower, requires technological improvements, environmental considerations, regulatory consistency, and financial support.

To address these issues, the event will bring together high-level officials, state companies and banks from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, global developers, investors, and independent power producers such as Total Eren, ACWA Power, Svevind, EDF, and Voltalia, Singaporean government-owned consultancy Surbana Jurong, the largest renewables cluster of Türkiye ENSiA, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Italian Eni, Clean Energy Asia, Delegation of German Economy in Central Asia, the International Hydropower Association, and other institutions.