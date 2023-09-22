Dive into Astana’s Weekend Wonderland of Art and Magic

ASTANA — The bustling capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up to host a weekend brimming with a variety of events catering to diverse tastes and interests. From mesmerizing art exhibitions to entrancing magic shows, the city promises a delightful array of experiences. The Astana Times editorial team has prepared a guide to the must-attend events in Astana for the upcoming weekend.

“The Delicate Balance” art exhibition on Sept. 23-24

Immerse yourself in the world of art at “The Delicate Balance” art exhibition hosted by Has Sanat Gallery. This event will showcase a magnificent collection of artworks from talented international artists, including renowned contemporary Japanese painters like Toko Shinoda, Takahashi Hiramitsu, Wako Shuji, Goto Hidehiko, and Savada Tetsuro, among others. The exhibition, featuring works from The Tolman Collection of Tokyo, will run until Oct. 10.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14D, Konayev Street. Get more information here.

Magic of the Steppe show on Sept. 23

Experience the “Magic of the Steppe” show on Sept. 23, where top magicians will enthrall the audience with incredible tricks, drawing inspiration from ancient Turan legends. The performance narrates the enchanting story of Tanirbergen, a child born with magical abilities, in the backdrop of the vast Central Asian steppes, once home to the warrior tribes of Saka.

Venue: Zhastar Saryy; 34, Respublika Ave. Tickets are available here.

“In the Title Role…” play on Sept. 23

Are you where you are meant to be? What does your destiny hold? Is it preordained fate or a consequence of our decisions? Life is harmonious when things are favorable, but what about when they are not? How does one come to terms with the future?

All these profound questions are explored in Razia Hasanova’s light, amusing, and slightly melancholic musical production. Delve into an engaging storyline, witness exceptional acting, and experience impeccable production values. This theatrical journey is a mesmerizing experience you won’t want to miss.

Venue: Azerbaijan Mambetov State Drama and Comedy Theater (Nomad City Hall); 55/2 (B2.3), Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Otbasy Duatlon 2023 on Sept. 24

The Otbasy Duatlon 2023 is a distinctive family-friendly competition in duathlon (running and cycling), with a special dedication to the year of children. The event features races in three different categories, combining two sports, covering a total distance of four and a half kilometers.

In this unique relay, fathers take the lead, initiating the race before passing the baton to the mothers waiting in the transition zone. Following the cycling segment, mothers then hand over the baton to their children, who sprint to the finish line.

To commemorate participation, entrants will receive exclusive certificates from the esteemed Winox Fitness Club & SPA. Additionally, a lottery, based on registration numbers, will determine the recipients of five bicycles and guest passes to the Winox Fitness Club & SPA, enriching the experience for the participating families.

For registration, please contact: +7 747 054 59 00 or +7 707 977 99 70.

Venue: Astana Triathlon Park.

You Fest 2023 on Sept. 24

You Fest 2023 is a cultural extravaganza featuring young Kazakh musical performers, dance groups, and unique genre artists.

Celebrate the fifth anniversary of this annual youth festival and enjoy the musical stylings of popular artists like Kalifarniya, HIRO, Dequine, ZAQ, Ziru, A.Z, dudeontheguitar, Liili, Rusha, MEREY, and many more.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Ave. Tickets are available here.