Dimash Kudaibergen Performs Main Song of China’s First Golden Panda Awards (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh famous pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen and renowned Chinese singer Wei Wei performed the main song “Join Hands” at the inaugural Golden Panda Awards ceremony on Sept. 20 in Chengdu, Dimash announced on his Instagram page.

With a touching and beautiful show, accompanied by the melodies of a symphony orchestra, the two singers captivated the audience of the Golden Panda Awards, which honors global film, TV, documentary, and animation achievements.

As a prestigious international festival, the Golden Panda Awards aims to promote creative exchange and create a global community with a shared future through the art of cinema.

The event is symbolized by the panda, which reflects its cultural significance, selecting and evaluating the best films that reveal the common values shared by all of humanity.

Dimash graced the Red Carpet with Wei Wei, greeting his fans and leaving an autograph with the message “With love to Dears.”

Video credit: Instagram @kudaibergenov.dimash.