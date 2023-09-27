Digital Bridge 2023: Job Fair to Offer Vacancies in Major Kazakh Companies

ASTANA – The Digital Bridge 2023 international technology forum will host a job fair in Astana on Oct. 12-13, presenting vacancies from 20 leading companies, including Kaspi.kz, Huawei, BI Innovations, Glovo and Halyk Bank, the forum’s press service reported.

“This year, interaction between applicants and companies will take place both on the forum site and in the metaverse. Having installed the necessary software, anyone from anywhere worldwide will have an opportunity to visit the fair online,” said the report.

The fair welcomes professionals who plan to change jobs, freelancers, young professionals, and university and programming school students looking for internships. The event will also feature exclusive job openings in technology, marketing, design, data analytics and cybersecurity.

“We are waiting for everyone at the EXPO International Exhibition Center to visit the fair. For those who cannot attend the fair in Astana, we have prepared an immersion into an interactive 3D universe. By registering, you can interact with digital objects in the metaverse, visit employer booths, meet with HR specialists, and finally find your dream job,” said the head of Astana Hub Executive Office Daniya Akhmetova.

To attend the free event, one should register on the website digitalbridge.kz, download the mobile application, and receive a free ticket. To access the metaverse, read the instructions for installing the appropriate software on the site.