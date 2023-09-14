Crime Rate in Kazakhstan Declines by 15.2%

ASTANA – The crime rate in Kazakhstan has fallen by 15.2 % from 116,101 to 98,454 cases, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sept. 14.

The most significant decrease, a 17.9 % fall from 49,762 to 40,857 cases, was recorded in crimes of moderate severity. Violent crimes also saw a decrease of 16.5%, with cases falling from 31,128 to 25,990.

Minor offenses declined by 9.8%, going from 17,514 to 15,793 cases. Crimes of the highest severity experienced a 4.1% decrease, with cases dropping from 1,693 to 1,624.

Prosecutors halted unfounded criminal prosecutions against 57 individuals while exercising oversight over investigations. They released 671 people from office premises and detention centers.

The rate of citizens’ constitutional rights violations in criminal proceedings decreased by 14%. Prosecutors’ actions led to the acquittal of nine individuals.