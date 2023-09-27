COVID-19 Situation Stable in Kazakhstan, Says Healthcare Minister

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will not impose any COVID-19 related curbs, as the epidemiological situation remains stable in the country, said Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat during a Sept. 26 briefing in the government, reported the Kazinform.

“More than 20 countries worldwide have announced that COVID numbers are rising again. On the contrary, the number of cases decreased by almost 30 times in Kazakhstan compared to last year. Therefore, we are keeping it under control,” said Giniyat.

According to her, some patients with COVID-19 diagnosis are treated at hospitals. However, the occupancy rate of infectious diseases hospitals is only 2%, and more than 200,000 doses of Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccines are available in the country.