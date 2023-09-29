Coordination and Cohesion: State Counselor Comments on Presidential Reforms

ASTANA – The essence of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms in politics, economics and ideology lies in their coordination and cohesion, said State Counselor Erlan Karin in his interview with Tengrinews on Sept. 28.

“Each new reform and initiative complements one another. They are systemic. Overall, all directions of the presidential course amalgamate to form a cohesive modernization program for the country,” said Karin.

According to Karin, the President’s strategic course from the beginning of his presidency aims to transform all spheres of the country’s life.

“Political reforms imply deep and lasting transformations, forming a completely new model of state-political structure with an optimal balance between the branches of government,” he said.

Karin also addressed the country’s transition to a new economic model, as outlined by the President in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

“Tokayev consistently focuses on the fact that any political and economic reforms will not yield the desired outcome without forming a new quality of the nation. We need fundamental changes in our mentality, habits, and behavior. The President stated this at the second meeting of the National Kurultai (National Congress) in Turkistan,” he said.