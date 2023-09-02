Comic Con Astana Announces Star Headliner

ASTANA – The highly anticipated Comic Con Astana, scheduled for September 15-17, has revealed its star headliner: Hollywood actor, producer, and scriptwriter Sean Gunn, according to an announcement by the Comic Con Astana press service on Aug. 31.

Sean Gunn, brother to DC Studios head and “Guardians of the Galaxy” creator James Gunn, is celebrated for his portrayals of Kraglin and Rocket in various Marvel Studios projects. His credits include the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and the animated TV series “What If…?”

In addition to his Marvel roles, Gunn played Weasel in DC Studios’ “The Suicide Squad” using motion-capture technology. His varied filmography also includes roles in “The Belko Experiment,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Terminal List,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Glee,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Comic Con Astana is an international festival that celebrates comics, cinema, video games, anime, and contemporary popular culture. This year’s event will feature a cosplay contest with a total prize pool of 10 million tenge (approximately $21,817).

The festival’s program will include the Pop Asia exhibition zone, focused on Asian pop culture elements such as anime, manga, J-Pop, and K-Pop.

Guests will also include Pierre Spengler, a French film producer known for his work on the “Superman” films, Guy Ritchie’s “Revolver,” and Emir Kusturica’s “Underground,” among others.

Prominent bloggers and cosplayers—like Taryn, Angie Arrow, Geheichou, Ayuru, Narga, EdisonPts, Ilya Commander, Domer Grief, ShadowPriestok, Anastasiya Queen, and Yevgeny Popadinets from YouTube’s Utopia Show—will also participate in the festivities.

Official partners for Comic Con Astana this year include Yandex Plus, Kinopoisk online cinema, and TikTok.

The convention will also feature an interactive zone tailored for tech enthusiasts, showcasing content from game developers.

The event will be held from September 15-17 at the Congress Center in Astana.