Comic Con Astana Festival to Gather World Stars, Geek Culture Followers

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the Comic Con Astana international festival dedicated to the industry of comics, cinema, video games, anime, and other areas of modern popular culture on Sept. 15-17.

It will feature an alley showcasing comics authors and a fair area, where visitors can buy unique paraphernalia, anime, comics, books, handicrafts, and unique items. More than 150 authors worldwide are expected to participate in the festival, alongside a Hollywood celebrity, whose identity will be revealed later.

“The festival program is expected to be diverse with many concurrent events. It will include meetings with celebrities, premieres and special screenings, cosplay shows, and official presentations of new products,” said Natalina Sergeyevna, the general producer of the Comic Con Astana festival.

The event, held since 2019, is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 visitors.