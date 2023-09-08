China’s Loong Airlines Launches Hangzhou-Almaty Route

ASTANA – China’s Loong Airlines launched its first passenger flight to Kazakhstan on the Hangzhou-Almaty route on Sept. 7, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The airline will operate flights three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays utilizing А321 aircraft.

Launched in 2011, China’s Loong Airlines operates over 600 domestic and international passenger and cargo routes from more than 170 cities.

The airline is an official partner of the 19th Asian Games, slated to take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province, with 10 million residents and one of the ten busiest airports in the country.

The Civil Aviation Committee works to expand the geography of flights and the number of international flights and attract new foreign airlines. The entry of the new air carrier into Kazakhstan’s air transportation market and the opening of the new air route will bolster trade, economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation.