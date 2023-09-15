Astana to Host Industrial Exhibition This Month

By Staff Report in Business on 15 September 2023

ASTANA Innoprom. Kazakhstan 2023, an industrial exhibition, is set to take place at the International Exhibition Center “EXPO” in Astana on Sept.25-27, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a Sept. 12 press briefing. 

Photo credit: bigasia.ru.

The primary objectives of the exhibition include promoting industrial cooperation, attracting investments, expanding trade partnerships, and fostering global knowledge exchange.

The event will showcase prominent industrial enterprises from both Kazakhstan and Russia, along with national exhibitions from Armenia, Belarus, and selected companies representing countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and others.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »