Astana to Host Industrial Exhibition This Month

ASTANA – Innoprom. Kazakhstan 2023, an industrial exhibition, is set to take place at the International Exhibition Center “EXPO” in Astana on Sept.25-27, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov announced at a Sept. 12 press briefing.

The primary objectives of the exhibition include promoting industrial cooperation, attracting investments, expanding trade partnerships, and fostering global knowledge exchange.

The event will showcase prominent industrial enterprises from both Kazakhstan and Russia, along with national exhibitions from Armenia, Belarus, and selected companies representing countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and others.