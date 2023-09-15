Astana Hub Battle Prize Fund Increased Fourfold to $ 75,000

ASTANA – The prize fund for the Astana Hub Battle, the largest IT startup competition in Kazakhstan, has been quadrupled to $ 75,000, reported the Astana Hub press service on Sept.15.

Taking place in Astana on Oct. 12-13 as part of the Digital Bridge international technology forum, the Astana Hub Battle is a key component of the mission to identify new participants in the tech ecosystem, promote domestic startup culture, and foster technological entrepreneurship in the region.

“This year, winners will be recognized in three categories: Best Social Impact, The Most Innovative, and Exponential Growth. The prize fund will reach $75,000, with $25,000 designated for each category. We have invited the largest Kazakh investors to join the battle’s jury, opening the possibility for noteworthy projects to receive additional offers from the jury, apart from the official prizes,” said Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub.

To participate in the battle, startups must have a scalable project at the MVP or PMF stage. Past winners of these battles include successful startups like Kwaaka, NBfit, UvU, Parqour, EasyTap, and Kid Security, highlighting the pivotal role of the Astana Hub Battle in supporting innovative entrepreneurial ideas.

The Astana Hub Battle applications will be accepted until Sept. 20 on the digitalbridge.kz website.

Digital Bridge is anticipated to bring together leaders of global companies, IT innovation experts, venture investors, and representatives from local and international startup communities. It will serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences in technology. The forum’s primary focus will be discussing AI’s role in the modern world.