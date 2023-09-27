Astana Hosts ATP 250 Tennis Tournament

ASTANA – The ATP 250 Astana Open 2023, a world-class tournament, commenced in the Kazakh capital on Sept. 26, announced the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. The event will take place through Oct. 3.

The federation disclosed that Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan’s No.1, world’s No. 25, and the winner of the ATP 500 in Halle, will participate in the tournament.

Several other renowned players, including three-time Grand Slam title winner, Olympic champion, and winner of 19 ATP titles, the world’s former No. 3 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland; Grand Slam and 17 ATP titles winner Dominic Thiem of Austria; and junior Grand Slam title winner and current world No. 32 Sebastian Korda of the United States, will also participate in this year’s edition.

The tournament’s prize money exceeds $1 million.

Astana has previously hosted a tournament of this category in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the event was upgraded to ATP 500 series tournament for the first time in the history of Kazakh tennis.

The ATP Tour is one of the few truly global sports events, spanning 64 tournaments in 30 countries, in addition to the four Grand Slams.