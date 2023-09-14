Astana Hosts 14th National Delphic Games This Week

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosts the 14th National Delphic Games titled Silk Way Creative Games from Sept. 13 to 17, the National Delphic Committee announced on its Instagram page.

Five hundred participants aged 10 to 25 compete in 17 nominations, including piano, violin, academic singing, folk instruments, folk singing, folk dance, contemporary dance, photography, fashion design, art reading, theater arts, fine arts, decorative and applied arts.

The games feature two para nominations in sign language singing and choreographic art for young talents with disabilities.

For the first time, the competition’s regional stages are organized in an on-site format with the participation of accredited members of the National and International Delphic Jury.

This initiative enabled young talents from remote villages to show their skills locally to the high-ranking jury and advance to the project’s national stage.