Aktau Sea Trade Port Regains International Status

ASTANA – The Aktau Sea Trade Port regained the status of a seaport of international significance following a government resolution adopted on Sept. 21, which came into force from its signing date, according to Adilet.zan.kz.

The Kazakh Ministries of Transport, National Economy, and Finance have been assigned to take necessary steps per the country’s legislation.

A substantial 100% of the Aktau Sea Trade Port National Company shares are under the trust management of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway and logistics company.

The Aktau seaport increased its cargo transshipment by 24% to over 2.6 million tons of dry and oil cargo in January-July this year.

Previously, the Aktau seaport was deprived of its international status by a government decree that entered into force on Sept. 3, 2018.