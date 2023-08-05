Two Kazakh Football Teams Advance in UEFA Europa Conference League

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s football teams Aktobe and Tobol qualified for the next round of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Europa Conference League despite home defeats on Aug. 3, thanks to away victories last week, reported Sports.kz.

Kostanai’s Tobol defeated FC Basel 3:1 in the first leg of the second qualifying round at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in the Swiss city of Basel on July 27.

An Aug. 3 home match between FC Tobol and FC Basel in the Kazakh city of Kostanai ended with a 2-1 defeat to the Kazakh side.

FC Aktobe defeated FC Torpedo Kutaisi 4:1 in the Georgian city of Kutaisi on July 27. The return match in Aktobe on Aug. 3 resulted in a 2-1 victory for FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

FC Aktobe will play against Romania’s Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe in the next round, while FC Tobol will face FC Derry City from Northern Ireland on Aug. 10.