Kazakhstan’s Football Team Begins European Season with Sensational Win Over Swiss Basel 

BASEL – Kazakhstan’s football team Tobol defeated FC Basel (3:1) in the first leg of the second qualifying round as part of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Europa Conference League at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in the Swiss city of Basel on July 27.

Despite Switzerland’s confidence in the beginning of the game, the only goal of Basel’s team in the first half was scored by Thierno Barry, who was later sent off the field.

In the second half of a football match, the Kazakh team from Kostanai took advantage of the numerical majority and scored two goals in five minutes.

Serges Deble equalized the score at the 57th minute (1:1) and Ramazan Orazov brought the team closer to winning at the 62nd minute (2:1).

After another Basel’s player Riccardo Calafiori left the field with yellow cards, Islam Chesnokov scored the final third goal against the opponent in the 69th minute (3:1).

“Congratulations to Kostanai residents, all fans, and the whole Kazakhstan on the team’s victory. Every victory gives confidence to Kazakhstan’s football,” said General Director of Tobol Andrei Kanchelskis in an interview with The Astana Times.

“We were a little nervous in the first half. In the second half we caught the rhythm and scored three goals. We have only done half the work and will be tuning in for the next game. We cannot relax, as we need to keep playing at the same pace,” he said.

Kanchelskis also mentioned the support of the Basel fans. “Well done. They kept rooting for their team despite the score,” he noted.

During the press conference by the end of the match, Tobol’s football coach Milic Curcic highlighted “a wonderful atmosphere of the play.” He said that the Kazakh team managed to bring good results.

The return match between Tobol and FC Basel will take place in the Kazakh city of Kostanai on Aug. 3.