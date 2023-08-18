Tokayev Instructs to Assist Coal Mine Fire Victims in Karagandy Region

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to provide assistance to the victims of the ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s Kazakhstanskaya underground coal mine fire in the Karagandy Region on Aug. 17, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev instructed the government and the akimat (the governor’s office) of the Karagandy Region to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the accident and negotiate with the company regarding the strict security of personnel.

“Continued accidents at enterprises owned by a foreign company point to a severe violation of its investment and other obligations with corresponding consequences for its future presence in Kazakhstan’s market”, reads the release.

Two hundred and twenty seven workers were underground during the accident due to a conveyor belt ignition on Thursday morning. Of them, 222 workers were brought to the surface immediately, and 11 people were hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, the rescue team has found three workers’ bodies and continues search for two people.