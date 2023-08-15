Seven Regions of Kazakhstan Elect 17 Rural Mayors

ASTANA – Seventeen rural akims (mayors) were elected in seven regions of Kazakhstan on Aug. 13, State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Over the period of two years, Kazakh citizens have elected 1,668 akims of villages, settlements, rural districts, and towns of district significance as part of the presidential political reforms. Of these, 75% were put forward by political parties, while the remaining 25% were self-nominated, said Karin.

“The cabinet of rural akims has been significantly upgraded, as more than half (57.4%) of the elected are new to these positions,” he noted.

The average age of the elected mayors is 45 years.

Another 21 rural akims in three regions will be elected on Aug. 20. In total, elections will be held in 199 rural settlements by the end of 2023.

“The election of rural akims has become a familiar element of the political process in our country,” Karin wrote.