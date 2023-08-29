Security Agencies Neutralize Radical Group Planning Terrorist Attacks in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Security agencies neutralized a radical group whose members planned terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan, said National Security Committee (NSC) Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev at an Aug. 28 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Sagimbayev informed Tokayev about initiating seven pre-trial investigations related to terrorist crimes and the conviction of three extremists. He added that the NSC Anti-Terrorist Center conducted 103 exercises to enhance counter-terrorism measures.

Speaking about the crime situation, Sagimbayev reported that the NSC suppressed activities of five socially dangerous criminal groups, eliminated two illegal weapons circulation channels, and seized 12 caches, 59 weapons, three grenades, and 3,339 rounds of ammunition.

Touching on drug trafficking, the NSC Chairman stated that seven laboratories were disrupted, eight international and regional drug trafficking channels were shut down, and over 660 kilograms of drugs and 17 tons of precursors were seized.

Sagimbayev noted that 4,257 people involved in illegal migration and border violations were detected. The NSC successfully stopped illegal currency and goods movement worth more than 3.8 billion tenge ($8.2 million), and 120 attempts to transport weapons, ammunition, and drugs.

While ensuring information security, more than 36 million cyber-attacks and 866 DDoS attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure were repelled.

After hearing the report for the period from the beginning of the third quarter of 2023, the President gave several specific instructions in the areas of activity of the national security agencies.