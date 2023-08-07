Public Foundation Builds Shelters for Homeless Cats in Almaty

ASTANA – Twenty houses with feeders for stray cats have been built in Almaty city’s Medeu and Almaly Districts as part of a project launched by Animal Security, a public foundation, the organization announced on Aug. 6.

According to Animal Security, nearly 50 more similar houses are under construction. All the cats living in these houses are sterilized, treated for parasite infections, and are healthy and safe for people to interact with. Residents of nearby homes undertake to monitor the cleanliness and safety of the cat houses.

Housing for homeless cats is provided in the presence of responsible curators among residents who will care for the cats and keep the houses clean. The curators from animal protection organizations will voluntarily monitor the animals in each city district, coordinated by the head of Animal Security, Natalya Sulzhik.

The project is being implemented with sponsorship funds jointly with the Business and Investment Department of Almaty city under the law on responsible treatment of animals, which came into force on March 2 last year.

The project to build shelters for homeless animals in Almaty was launched this March in a pilot mode, receiving positive feedback from the residents.

To date, animal welfare funds have received more than 500 applications. Animal protection organizations are now planning to build booths for stray dogs.