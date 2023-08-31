President Tokayev to Deliver State-of-the-Nation Address Tomorrow

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address to Kazakh citizens at a joint meeting of the houses of the Parliament on Sept. 1, reported the Akorda press service.

Along with the deputies of the Mazhilis (lower house) and the Senate (upper house), heads of central government bodies, members of the National Kurultai (Congress), the Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, representatives of the public and labor communities will take part in the event.

The address will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Astana time on national TV channels, the websites of media outlets, and the President’s Press Office.