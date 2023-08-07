Olympic Training Base in Almaty Region Nears Completion

ASTANA – The construction of an Olympic training base with a capacity of up to 2,300 athletes in the Almaty Region is set to be completed by year’s end, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov said at an Aug. 7 meeting with the region’s administration.

Covering an area of 40 hectares, the small Olympic village will offer 23 Olympic sports classes, including athletics, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, ice hockey, speed skating, gymnastics, boxing, martial arts, water sports, archery, among others.

The project will provide permanent work for approximately 800 people.

The base contains nine indoor sports complexes complying with international standards and requirements. They include an athletics arena, an ice palace, a multifunctional sports hall, gymnastics and weightlifting halls, a 10-lane and 50-meter Olympic swimming pool, a martial arts hall, a shooting range for bullet shooting, an archery range, a hotel for 420 persons, a medical center with an anti-doping laboratory and other facilities.

The village also plans to include a library, several conference rooms, a bowling alley, a sports shop, and restaurants.

As stated by Oralov, the national Olympic training base will operate all year round, allowing national and regional teams to conduct full-fledged training camps before important competitions.

“We believe that these sports facilities will train future Olympic and world champions,” he said, noting that the ministry plans to host world championships and international competitions at the base.