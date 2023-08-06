Number of Ecotourists Doubles in Kazakhstan in Three Years

ASTANA – The number of ecotourists in Kazakhstan has more than doubled from 985,000 in 2020 to nearly 2 million people in 2022, reported the Ministry of Culture and Sports on Aug. 3.

According to the ministry, this illustrates a positive trend in the development of national ecotourism and promotion of the ecotourism culture in the country.

Kazakhstan is establishing tourist facilities at its national parks and natural reserves, including ecological visitor centers, campsites, and glamping. They offer guidance to tourists and provide information about the local ecosystem, wildlife, routes, and transit points.

“The Ayusay visitor center in the Almaty Region registers each tourist in a security log to record those who go trekking on different routes. If a tourist does not return before 10 p.m., the visitor center staff will commence a search operation,” said Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev.

Fourteen visitor centers were opened in the national parks of Kazakhstan over the past two years, including seven with private investments. The number of glamping sites in the country has increased to 38 this year.