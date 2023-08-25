News Digest: Foreign Media on Tokayev’s Address at BRICS Session, Vietnamese-Kazakh Ties, and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address at the BRICS session, the Vietnamese-Kazakh partnership, Trans-Caspian fiber optic project, and more.

Kazakhstan expresses interest in joining BRICS

Kazakhstan indicated its interest in joining the BRICS Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) after the bloc agreed to admit six other members starting in 2024, reported Cuba-based La Prensa Latina on Aug. 24.

“Kazakhstan would like to contribute to the development potential of the BRICS as a member state,” said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a video conference at the bloc’s summit in South Africa.

According to Tokayev, Thursday’s summit could notably strengthen the role of BRICS and assist in addressing global challenges through open dialogue and mutual understanding.

Vietnam wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan: National Assembly Chairman

Vietnam highly values the position and role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with the country, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Hanoi on Aug. 21, reported VietnamPlus.

“Lauding the outcomes of the guest’s talks with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Hue expressed his confidence that the signed documents between the two sides will create a favorable legal framework to promote the traditional friendship and collaboration between the two countries in the upcoming time in a more comprehensive and effective manner,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan, Vietnam aim to enhance flight connectivity

Kazakhstan and Vietnam aim to expand the flight routes between the countries, Trend reported on Aug. 22.

This initiative is part of a memorandum of understanding signed by the Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, and the co-founder and CEO of SOVICO Group and Vice Chairman of VietJet Air Nguyen Thanh Hung, during the official visit of President Tokayev to Vietnam.

According to the pact, the parties would also work to boost flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam under the open skies policy and improve their respective air freight transportation.

Electric taxis at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan – interview with co-founder Auez Tulegenov

Travel News Asia published an interview with co-founder of the Almaty airport taxi company Auez Tulegenov about electric taxis on Aug. 24.

“In a nod to sustainable development and a greener future. The official airport taxi company operates a growing fleet of electric cars that currently comprises Nissan Leafs, Tesla Model 3s, and Volkswagen ID4s, with more expected to be added in the near future,” the article reads.

Owned by Blue Sky Energy, the airport – hotel taxis operate on a transparent, fixed rate basis, with the Nissan Leaf available for 5,000 tenge ($10.8) and the more premium Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID4 available for just 7,000 tenge ($15.24).

AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom established a joint venture within the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic project

AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, leading telecommunication operators of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, continue joint efforts in implementing the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line, which is one of the major components of the mega Digital Silk Way project, according to the Trend article released on Aug. 22.

Within the cooperative framework, AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom have established a joint venture responsible for the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line along the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route on the seabed of the Caspian Sea.

“The Digital Silk Way project was recognized as one of the top five strategic infrastructure projects in Asia during the Global Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum hosted in the United States,” the article notes.