News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE, Middle Corridor, Upcoming WHO Events in Astana and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), development of the Middle Corridor, upcoming World Health Organization (WHO) events in Astana, and more.

President Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE

EU Reporter released a story on Aug. 16 about Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Aug. 11 meeting in Astana with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia and OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to the OSCE as a reliable member state.

According to Tokayev, it is vital to ensure that the OSCE continues to serve as a unique platform for dialogue ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in 2025, an agreement signed by 35 nations that concluded the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe held in Helsinki, Finland.

“Our strong partnership with the OSCE is based on the shared vision of building a secure community, enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit,” he said.

Briefing for ambassadors on upcoming international WHO events in Kazakhstan

The WHO published a release on an Aug. 10 briefing featuring ambassadors and high-level officials from over 30 embassies and representations accredited to Kazakhstan, which addressed the agenda of the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (RC73), which will take place in October in Astana.

They also learned more about the program of the international conference ‘Primary health care policy and practice: implementing for better results’, to be held just before RC73.

Both events in October will gather international experts and health ministers from across the 53 countries of the WHO European Region, as well as countries of other WHO regions, to advance public health priorities.

“The 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe will contribute to strengthening health systems across the European region, and to improving the health of our citizens. We are determined to make the event a success, and ask for your active participation in the discussions,” Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan move forward with plans to develop Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan has delivered an updated roadmap to Azerbaijan for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, which aims to facilitate trade and stimulate economic growth within the region, the Caspian News reported on Aug. 16.

On Monday, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, who led a large Kazakh delegation, met in Baku with Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister, to discuss the draft roadmap.

“The head of the Kazakh delegation underscored the joint accomplishments of both nations in advancing the Middle Corridor, as Baku and Astana agreed to take full advantage of the growing interest in the route and involve third countries in its infrastructure development. The agenda includes the improvement of logistical services, the creation of unified transport operators, the modernization of technical and tariff conditions, the elimination of administrative barriers and the emergence of a closed logistical cycle,” the article notes.

New multimodal terminal in Poti to strengthen Middle Corridor

Georgian news platform Agenda.ge released an article about the capsule-laying ceremony of Kazakh-Georgian new multimodal terminal in the Black Sea port city of Poti.

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili noted that increasing freight turnover in the Middle Corridor “has made it more urgent” to improve transport infrastructure and increase capacity, close coordination between entities participating in the corridor, and increase the efficiency of multimodal shipments and operations, according to the article.

Kazakhstan keen to bolster joint investments with UAE

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov reaffirmed the country’s keenness to bolster its cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially in sectors of importance to both countries, including culture, reported ANI, South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency, on Aug. 12.

He added that Kazakhstan is keen to enhance joint investments with the UAE, noting that the opening of the Abu Dhabi Plaza project in Astana was an important addition to the Kazakh capital and has become one of its most famous landmarks.

South Korea, Kazakhstan discuss stronger trade, economic ties

South Korea’s trade chief met with Kazakhstan’s top envoy to Seoul on Monday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reported Yonhap News Agency on Aug. 14.

“Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held talks in Seoul on chances of signing a bilateral Trade and Investment Promotion Framework and other ways to boost trade and economic relations,” the article reads.

The nations have agreed to work more closely on supply chains of key minerals and major infrastructure projects. Bilateral trade hit an all-time high of $6.53 billion last year, government data showed.