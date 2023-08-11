News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-Afghan Ties, New Air Routes, Georgian Prime Minister’s Visit to Kazakhstan and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the Kazakh-Afghan ties, new air routes, Georgian Prime Minister’s visit to Kazakhstan and more.

Afghanistan discusses easing banking transactions with Kazakhstan

A Taliban delegation discussed facilitating international financial transactions with private banks on a recent trip to Kazakhstan in a bid to ease the Afghan banking sector’s isolation, Nooruddin Azizi, acting Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry, who led a business delegation to Kazakhstan last week, told Reuters in an interview released on Aug. 10.

“In addition to banking he discussed the possibility of preferential trade tariffs, telecommunications projects and transit routes, including for possible shipments of Russian oil to South Asia,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan, UAE in talks to create new shipping route for grain exports

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest grain producer, is in negotiations with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, a major logistics company, to create a joint venture that will enable the shipment of Kazakh agricultural exports via Iran and Gulf ports, the Caspian News reported on Aug. 8.

Serik Zhumangarin, the Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration, and Davud Tafti, the head of Simatech Shipping and Forwarding, held a meeting to explore the potential establishment of the shortest direct route for Kazakh exports, connecting to markets along the East African coast, India, the Middle East, Pakistan, and the Persian Gulf.

“Through the joint venture, Kazakh exporters are set to benefit from a new and efficient route, which would reduce delivery times to just three days, as they gain access to Iranian ports such as Amirabad, Bandar Abbas, Bandar Imam Khomeini, and Chabahar. This route will further connect them to the United Arab Emirates ports of Khalifa and Fujairah, as well as various ports in India, Pakistan, the Far East, and the East coast of Africa, creating broader market opportunities for their agricultural goods,” the article notes.

Kazakhstan implements infrastructure projects to develop Middle Corridor

Business Lend released an article on Aug. 8 about Kazakhstan’s plans to implement numerous infrastructure tasks on the railway and in seaports to enhance its transport and transit potential and develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

“Key amongst them is the development of second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moyinty part and the bypass railway line on the Almaty station. Another pivotal challenge includes the creation of a world container hub on the Aktau Port by 2025. The hub aims to facilitate environmentally friendly cargo supply from numerous modes of transport, together with highway and rail,” the article reads.

Kazakh airline FlyArystan launches its first China flights

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s leading low-cost airline, continues its international expansion with new flights to China, reported the Simple Flying on July 29.

For the first time, the airline will connect Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, to Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Region.

“Commencing in September, the Astana-Urumqi-Astana route will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, with the potential to increase based on demand. FlyArystan offers an enticing lowest fare of 18,000 tenge ($40) for this captivating route,” the article notes.

DGCA clears IndiGo’s flights to Almaty from Sept. 5

The Economic Times published an article on Aug. 1 about approval for IndiGo, the largest airline in India, to operate flights from India’s capital Delhi to Almaty from Sept. 5.

Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has approved IndiGo’s plans to start flight services to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The country’s largest airline by domestic market share has embarked on an ambitious international expansion.

Prime Minister of Georgia visits Kazakhstan

Civil Georgia released an article on Aug. 1 about Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s working visit to Kazakhstan and meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The meeting between the two Prime Ministers “aimed to review and strengthen the friendly and partnership relations between the two countries,” focusing on cooperation in tourism, energy, transport, and trade, according to the press release of Georgia’s Prime Minister.

“The two leaders also underscored the importance of cooperation in transit and transport, particularly in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Smailov noted that the volume of cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor increased by 77% reaching 1.3 million tons in the first half of the year, indicating the strengthening of the partnership between the countries,” the article reads.