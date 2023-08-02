KMG Increases Oil, Gas Condensate Production to 11.8 Million Tons

ASTANA – KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, increased the volume of oil and gas condensate production by 10.1% to 11.8 million tons, according to the company’s January-June production results unveiled on Aug. 1.

The volume of oil transportation increased by 5.8% to 39.3 million tons. The volume of hydrocarbon raw materials processing at Kazakh and Romanian refineries increased by 4% and totaled 10.1 million tons.

The volume of oil trunk and sea transportation increased by 5.8% to 39.3 million tons. The volume of oil transportation via main pipelines increased by 4.9% and hit 34 million tons.

The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the transportation volume of Kashagan and Tengiz oil through the KazTransOil system in the direction of Samara and through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil pipeline system and transportation of oil in the direction of the Aktau port.

The total volume of sea transportation of oil increased by 12% to 5.2 million tons due to the restoration of the volume of oil transported through the CPC in the direction of the port of Midia (Romania) through the Black Sea.