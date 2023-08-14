Kazakhstan’s Youth Presidential Reserve to Open Enrollment in September

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve will start enrollment from Sept. 1. This was announced at an Aug. 11 meeting chaired by Head of the Presidential Administration Olzhas Bektenov, reported the Akorda press service.

Candidates will be tested for their ability to work with textual and numerical information, deal with situational tasks, and show their skills during interviews. Selected persons will be included in the reserve for a period of three years with the right of out-of-competition appointment to responsible positions in the civil service and the quasi-public sector.

During the meeting, Chairman of Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbayev reported on the readiness for the upcoming selection.

Detailed information on the procedure and timing of the selection will be published on the website of the agency.

The selection to the reserve, initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a mechanism for ​​creating a transparent and effective social elevator for talented youth, takes place every two years with previous cohorts held in 2019 and 2021. Some 264 reservists have been employed in government agencies and the quasi-public sector. Thirty-one people hold political positions and six more work at the Corps A (administrative public offices of a managerial level) positions.