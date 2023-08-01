Kazakhstan to Start Five Weekly Flights to Azerbaijan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with AZAL Azerbaijan Airlines, as per which the two airlines will operate joint flights on the Baku-Almaty-Baku route five times a week, Air Astana’s press service reported on July 31.

Codeshare agreements offer Kazakh passengers more travel destinations, flexibility, convenience, and high-quality services. By combining flights on one ticket, passengers can access a more comprehensive network of routes and services of Air Astana’s partner airlines.

“If a flight of one carrier is delayed or canceled, a partner airline can rebook passengers on its flight,” reads the press statement.

Since the first interline agreement, signed by Air Astana in 2005, the airline has consistently strengthened ties with other international carriers.

In addition to AZAL, Air Astana currently has codeshare agreements with South Korea’s Asiana Airlines, Thailand’s Bangkok Airways, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, the Netherlands’ KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Germany’s Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines.