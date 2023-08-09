Kazakhstan Team Wins 20 Medals at Summer FISU World University Games

ASTANA – Kazakh national team secured 20 medals, including two gold, seven silver, and eleven bronze at the Summer International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games, which took place from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu, China, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek wrote on his Telegram channel on Aug. 8.

This is the second most successful competition for Kazakh students after the tournament held in 2013 in Kazan, Russia, where the national team won 30 medals, with three gold, eleven silver, and 16 bronze.

This time, Kazakhstan was represented by 93 athletes in 11 sports, including archery, gymnastics, athletics, fencing, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting, rhythmic gymnastics, and wushu.

Gymnast Milad Karimi claimed three medals in artistic gymnastics men’s individual events floor exercises, with a gold medal on the crossbar.

Gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva brought two silver and one bronze to the Kazakhstan team in rhythmic gymnastics individual exercises.

Rita Bakisheva won the first gold for Kazakhstan at the games in taekwondo competitions in the weight category up to 46 kilograms.

Archer Diana Tursunbek took the silver medal in the individual archery final against Rio 2016 Olympic gold winner Choi Mi-sun of South Korea.

In shooting competitions, Konstantin Malinovsky, Islam Satpayev, and Nikita Shakhtorin brought silver and bronze medals to Kazakhstan.

This year, the Summer FISU World University Games brought together 6,500 student athletes from 113 countries, who competed for 269 sets of medals in 18 sports.

China’s team won 178 medals, followed by Japan with 93 and South Korea with 58 medals.