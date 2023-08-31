Kazakhstan Ships 390,000 Tons of Oil to Germany in February-July

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has shipped 390,000 tons of oil to Germany through the Druzhba oil pipeline between February and July of this year, Chairman of KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at the meeting with German officials in Berlin on Aug. 27-28, reported the KMG press service.

Mirzagaliyev led the KMG delegation during his working visit to Germany, where he met with Michael Kellner, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and Jörg Steinbach, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Energy of the state of Brandenburg.

The discussions revolved around enhancing cooperation in the oil and gas sector and the potential risks associated with global tensions and possible sanctions that could affect the industry.

Mirzagaliyev recalled a contract for crude oil supplies signed between KMG and Rosneft Deutschland, the managing company of the Petrolchemie und Kraftstoffe AG (PCK) Raffinerie, during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan in June.

“We are planning to bring at least 890,000 tons of oil to Germany in total this year,” he said.

The KMG delegation visited the PCK Raffinerie in Schwedt, with an annual capacity of over 11 million tons of crude oil. The refinery fulfills 90% of the gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel needs for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg. In 2022, the German government approached Kazakhstan to provide oil to the refinery.