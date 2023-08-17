Kazakhstan Plans to Build Schools Using Seized Assets

ASTANA – An education infrastructure support fund, established on the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has allocated money seized from corrupt dealings to build 62 schools, the government’s press service announced on Aug. 17.

The schools, which will cost 96.5 billion tenge ($208.8 million), will be built for 76,000 pupils in several regions of the country, including in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

The education infrastructure support fund, created in December last year, has accumulated 151.6 billion tenge ($328.1 million) by seizing illegal funds that were gained through corruption.

The fund aims to eliminate three-shift education, emergency educational institutions and lack of student places by building and reconstructing schools.