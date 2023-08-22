Kazakhstan, Pakistan Discuss Trade and Logistics Opportunities

ASTANA – Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration, discussed the development of trade and logistics opportunities with Pakistan at an Aug. 21 meeting with Khalid Nawaz Awan, the founder and chairman of TCS Private Limited, the country’s largest logistics company, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Zhumangarin highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to diversify trade and economic routes towards southern ports, prioritizing the transportation of goods for both exports and imports, mainly through Pakistan.

Awan briefed on his company’s operations, shared best practices in the transport and logistics industry, and expressed interest in establishing a partnership with Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, both parties expressed optimism regarding the potential for productive bilateral cooperation.