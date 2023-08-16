Kazakhstan, Georgia to Bolster Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Freight Traffic

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Georgia laid a capsule on the site of the future global infrastructure facility in the Georgian port city of Poti that is supposed to increase the volume of freight traffic on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service on Aug. 11.

“The construction of the port terminal will be the first Kazakh infrastructure project implemented in Poti, one of the largest ports in Georgia, which is a reference point on the TITR route,” said Timur Karabayev, chair of the PTC Holding, a company that will construct the facility.

Kazakh and Georgian project participants will cover construction costs on a parity basis. The total investment in the project is estimated at $15-20 million. The sides plan to commission the project’s first stage in the first quarter of next year. Considering the operating technology, the terminal’s maximum capacity will reach 450,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

During a recent working trip to Georgia, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev emphasized that advancing transit potential is a priority task in developing friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia, the ministry’s press service informed on Aug. 14.

He met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili to discuss the prospects for cooperation and development of regional ties to expand trade.

According to Karabayev, over 1.32 million tons of cargo was transported via TITR in six months of this year, which is 77% more than in the same period of 2021.

Following the meeting, Karabayev invited Davitashvili to participate in the 26th international exhibition TransLogisticaKazakhstan 2023, which will take place in October in Astana.