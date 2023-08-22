Kazakhstan, EU Address Prospects for Enhancing Partnership

ASTANA – State Counselor Erlan Karin met with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament headed by Chair David McAllister on Aug. 21 to consider prospects for enhancing cooperation, reported the Akorda press service.

The sides commended the current state and prospects for developing an expanded partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU, including at the inter-parliamentary level.

Karin spoke about the country’s ongoing reforms, which were welcomed by the EU delegation as reforms “aimed at strengthening democracy, ensuring the rule of law and respect for human rights.”

The parties also exchanged views on several topical international and regional matters.

During the meeting with representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, the EU Parliament members expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in the EU-Central Asia format.

The sides addressed cooperation, including investment policy, plans for economic diversification, and the transit potential of Kazakhstan.

“The European Union is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partners, and expansion of economic cooperation is one of the priorities. EU assistance to Kazakhstan is an effective measure in implementing the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recommendations for Kazakhstan’s accession to the forum,” said Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov.

In January-June, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU reached $20.2 billion, including $15.2 billion in exports and $5 billion in imports.

Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) signed between Kazakhstan and the EU in 2015 covers 29 areas of interaction, including international and regional security, trade, investment, infrastructure development, as well as innovation, culture, sports, and tourism.