Kazakhstan, Brazil Seek to Expand Trade, Investment Ties

ASTANA — Kazakh and Brazilian business leaders explored trade and investment prospects during an Aug. 24 round table in Sao Paulo, attended by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov, reported the ministry’s press service on Aug. 25.

The meeting participants exchanged views on increasing the supply of Kazakh goods to Brazil. The Kazakh Invest national company spoke about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, diversification of transport routes and supply chains.

“Following the meeting, the Kazakh Invest and the Brazilian Association of Economic Lawyers BGI Brazil signed a memorandum of cooperation,” according to the ministry.

Umarov held a meeting with the Vice President of the National Industry Confederation (CNI) Gilberto Petry to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached following the second meeting of the Kazakh-Brazilian Business Council, held in Astana on April 13. Petry presented new projects that may be of some interest to the Kazakh companies.

Umarov also participated in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Sao Paulo. Representatives of Brazilian state agencies, political, civil and business circles, and local media attended the event.