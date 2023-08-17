Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Develop Potential of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev highlighted the achievements reached by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in developing the Middle Corridor, as he met with Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev during his working trip to Baku on Aug. 14, reported the ministry’s press service.

Prioritizing the expansion of transit potential in strengthening friendly relations between the countries, Karabayev briefed Nabiyev on the updated draft Roadmap for the progress of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which is planned to be signed by the TITR participants.

According to Karabayev, the document drawn up on the instruction of the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following the meeting in June, takes into account the recommendations on the integrated development of transportation outlined in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) analytical report on the transport connectivity of Europe and Central Asia.

Karabayev expressed confidence in strengthening mutually beneficial relations between the two countries and invited Nabiyev to participate in the 26th international exhibition TransLogisticaKazakhstan 2023 in October in Astana.

Karabayev headed a large Kazakh delegation, which included representatives of the TITR International Association, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company, Aktau and Kuryk seaports, and large industrial, mining, and transport and logistics companies of the country.

The delegation visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port and port stations, the Baku Shipyard, the Absheron Logistics Center, the port of Hovsan, the Bash-Alat station, and the capital’s railway station, where Karabayev checked out passenger wagons of the Swiss company Stadler.